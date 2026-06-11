FCC

FCC Expands Foreign Adversary Reporting Requirements

Former enforcement chief says the rule marks another step in the agency's national-security role.

Zach Stark

Zach Stark

2 min read
FCC Expands Foreign Adversary Reporting Requirements
Photo of former FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan A. Egal

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 – The federal government is putting pressure on communications firms to disclose foreign influence.

The Federal Communications Commission is expanding its role in national security with a new transparency rule that requires communications companies to disclose whether they are subject to foreign adversary control.

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FCC Loyaan Egal Public Safety Morgan Lewis Transparency Secure Networks Act

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