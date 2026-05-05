FCC Lifeline Proposal Could Cut Off Eligible Users, Stakeholders Warn

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 – A federal plan to overhaul Lifeline is drawing sharp divisions over how to curb fraud without cutting off eligible users.

The proposal adopted in February by the Federal Communications Commission would tighten identity verification , potentially require full Social Security numbers, and classify Lifeline as a “federal public benefit,” a shift that could limit eligibility for some non-citizens. It also introduces new consent and enrollment rules aimed at curbing improper participation.

In public comments filed with the FCC, most stakeholders said those goals are legitimate but cautioned the reforms could reduce participation by creating new barriers.

A consortium of digital rights groups, led by Public Knowledge, argued expanding identity verification requirements risks making enrollment “more complex, cumbersome, invasive, and punitive” even though Lifeline is “chronically underutilized.”

Participation has hovered between 19 and 22 percent over the past decade in the program, which provides discounted phone and broadband service to low-income users at $9.25 per month, or $34.25 per month on Tribal lands.

Several filings stressed that integrity measures must not come at the expense of access. Others urged the FCC to allow states to continue their own verification processes.

Regulators at the California Public Utilities Commission said California’s authority to run its own eligibility and verification system, revoked in November , should be reinstated. The opt-out status had previously allowed eligible households to access both state and federal Lifeline programs through a single, coordinated process.

Oregon regulators, meanwhile, argued their authority should be protected, noting the state already collects full SSNs and has independently administered Lifeline enrollment and verification for nearly four decades, predating federal systems such as the National Verifier.

Many commenters said fraud should be addressed, but more precisely.

State regulators at the Minnesota Department of Commerce challenged the FCC’s evidence, saying fraud within the program has been more often tied to providers than consumers.

Digital rights groups called the FCC’s waste, fraud, and abuse narrative misguided, calling it a political shield to sidestep meaningful reform.

A recurring theme in the filings was that the proposal may not reflect how low-income users actually live. Accessibility concerns were also raised.

The New York Public Service Commission cautioned that stricter rules could “inadvertently exclude families” in shared living situations.The Alaska Telecom Association issued a similar warning .

A minority of commenters supported the FCC’s tougher approach.

The Center for American Rights called the classification of Lifeline as a federal public benefit “the proposal’s most consequential legal move”, while the Small Company Coalition backed stronger eligibility rules, saying it commended the FCC’s initiative to address instances of abuse.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission Public Utility Division also supported stricter verification , including full Social Security numbers.

The filings highlight several core disputes, including whether Lifeline should continue supporting voice service, how far identity verification should go, and how eligibility rules apply to shared households.