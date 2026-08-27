Spectrum

FCC Looks to Free Up More Spectrum for Space Launches, Reentries

A new federal space policy is pushing regulators to ensure spectrum keeps pace with a growing launch industry.

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
FCC Looks to Free Up More Spectrum for Space Launches, Reentries
Photo of a Falcon 9 launch in March 2026 that sent 29 Starlink satellites to orbit, from SpaceX.

WASHINGTON, August 27, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission is asking for public input on how to make spectrum more reliably available for space launches as the Trump administration pushes to significantly expand the nation’s commercial space industry.

The FCC released a public notice Tuesday seeking comment on ways to ensure reliable access to spectrum for space launch activities, including whether changes to the agency’s rules could better support the growing number of commercial launches expected in the coming years.

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Spectrum Commerce Department FCC Donald Trump Brendan Carr Satellite Space

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