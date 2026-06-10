FCC Moves to Strip Chinese Lab of Telecom Equipment Vetting Power

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 – The FCC is cracking down on foreign labs in the telecommunications equipment approval process.

The FCC is moving to withdraw recognition from a Chinese test lab that admitted submitting falsified reports for telecommunications equipment.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said Tuesday that the agency’s Office of Engineering and Technology had instituted proceedings against SLG-CPC Test Laboratory Co., Ltd., based in Dongguan, China. This would revoke the lab’s authorization to test equipment for use in FCC equipment authorization applications.

The FCC said SLG-CPC willfully and repeatedly provided false test results in connection with equipment authorization applications. The lab admitted submitting numerous reports with data copied and pasted from other reports, according to the agency.

OET found 33 separate FCC IDs that had apparently relied on identical test reports prepared by SLG-CPC, even for entirely different products.

“Today’s action is essential to maintaining the integrity of the FCC’s equipment authorization system. Falsifying test data plainly undermines trust in the FCC’s equipment authorization process and threatens the security of U.S. communications networks and U.S persons,” said Carr in a statement released Tuesday.

Third-party laboratories play a critical gatekeeping role in the American telecom ecosystem. Under FCC regulations, wireless devices cannot be sold in the United States until an accredited lab certifies that they comply with federal technical standards and will not cause harmful radio frequency interference.