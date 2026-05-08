FCC Pole Attachment Rules Take Effect

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2026 – Updated federal pole attachment rules aimed at speeding broadband deployment took effect Thursday.

The order, approved unanimously last July by the Federal Communications Commission, establish new timelines for utilities handling pole attachment requests and streamlined contractor approvals for broadband providers seeking to deploy new networks.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said on X the changes are “removing barriers to deployment, encouraging investment, and helping achieve high-speed broadband availability, so that it’s easier for crews to connect their communities.”