FCC Proposes to Streamline Broadband Data Collection

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission is preparing to overhaul its Broadband Data Collection.

The commission is set to vote May 20 on proposed changes aimed at streamlining the reporting, audit, and challenge processes that underpin the map. The BDC collects data used to build the National Broadband Map.

The proposal would cut requirements the agency views as unnecessary while automating parts of the verification process. The item aims to streamline processes, reduce regulatory burdens, and improve data accuracy, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in a blog post Tuesday.

Rural broadband providers recently warned the FCC that accuracy problems remain unresolved and that streamlining the system could make them harder to fix.

The changes build on a broader effort to modernize the Broadband Data Collection, created under the 2020 Broadband DATA Act.

The FCC’s draft order would align definitions between BDC and Form 477, eliminate certain provider responses in Fabric challenges, automatically remove data that fails audits, and make technical updates to simplify rules.

The item also seeks comment on eliminating legacy reporting requirements, including low-speed broadband data and 3G coverage.

The proposal would significantly alter how disputes are handled. The FCC plans to end the requirement that providers be notified of Fabric challenges during development, clarify that statutory timelines apply only to availability challenges, and allow the agency to directly modify or remove provider data after failed audits.

The goal is to speed updates to the map and reduce delays tied to back-and-forth filings.

NTCA highlights persistent flaws in data collection

Brian Ford, vice president of federal regulatory at NTCA, along with Jenniffer Prather, CEO of Totelcom Communications and Joe Buttweiler, chief strategy officer of Consolidated Telephone Company, met with FCC staff Tuesday to highlight what it called persistent flaws in the system.

In an April 30 ex parte , the group said the National Broadband Map has improved but still contains “significant inaccuracies,” particularly in the Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric.

Providers reported fields, barns, and bodies of water labeled as serviceable locations, while actual customer locations are sometimes missing. They also cited limited transparency in how challenges are resolved.

NTCA said challengers lack access to key data, such as propagation models, making it difficult to dispute overstated coverage claims.

The group urged the FCC to expand, not streamline, the challenge process, including allowing visual evidence, using billing records to prove serviceability, and expanding the use of speed test data.

NTCA suggested that the FCC make challenges more “sticky,” where parties are seeking to reassert coverage where it has previously lost a challenge in a subsequent filing.

The group said the issue goes beyond data collection. The National Broadband Map shows whether a provider can serve a location, not whether it can serve all locations in an area simultaneously, a distinction that matters for federal funding decisions.