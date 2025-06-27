FCC Replaces Professional Engineer Regulation with Qualified Engineer Standard

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2025 – The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously Thursday to ease broadband data collection requirements by replacing the professional engineer certification requirement with a more relaxed qualified engineer standard.

Mandated under the 2020 Broadband DATA Act , the P.E. certification requirement required providers to have their biannual BDC filings certified by a professional engineer or someone with a B.S. in engineering and direct knowledge of the network.

However, many broadband groupts, including USTelecom, NCTA, CTIA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce expressed frustration about the difficulty and cost of finding licensed professional engineers with specific broadband expertise.

FROM SPEEDING BEAD SUMMIT

Panel 1: How Are States Thinking About Reasonable Costs Now?

Panel 2: Finding the State Versus Federal Balance in BEAD

Panel 3: Reacting to the New BEAD NOFO Guidance

Panel 4: Building, Maintaining and Adopting Digital Workforce Skills All Videos from Speeding BEAD Summit