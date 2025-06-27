Sign in Subscribe
Broadband Mapping and Data

FCC Replaces Professional Engineer Regulation with Qualified Engineer Standard

Unanimous vote eases broadband data collection rules.

Patricia Blume

Patricia Blume

2 min read
FCC Replaces Professional Engineer Regulation with Qualified Engineer Standard
Photo of Commissioner Olivia Trusty at Thursday's FCC Open Commission Meeting

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2025 – The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously Thursday  to ease broadband data collection requirements by replacing the professional engineer certification requirement with a more relaxed qualified engineer standard.

Mandated under the 2020 Broadband DATA Act, the P.E. certification requirement required providers to have their biannual BDC filings certified by a professional engineer or someone with a B.S. in engineering and direct knowledge of the network. 

However, many broadband groupts, including USTelecom, NCTA, CTIA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce expressed frustration about the difficulty and cost of finding licensed professional engineers with specific broadband expertise. 

CTA Image

FROM SPEEDING BEAD SUMMIT
Panel 1: How Are States Thinking About Reasonable Costs Now?
Panel 2: Finding the State Versus Federal Balance in BEAD
Panel 3: Reacting to the New BEAD NOFO Guidance
Panel 4: Building, Maintaining and Adopting Digital Workforce Skills

All Videos from Speeding BEAD Summit
Post tagged in
Broadband Mapping and Data FCC Brendan Carr Olivia Trusty Professional Engineer Qualified Engineer Tim Donovan CCA Broadband DATA Act of 2020

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Replaces Professional Engineer Regulation with Qualified Engineer Standard FCC One Year Without the Affordable Connectivity Program Broadband's Impact BEAD Panel Urges ISPs Not to Panic Under New Rules BEAD Virginia BEAD ‘Bargain’ Round Delayed Pending NTIA Signoff NTIA Broadband Breakfast on July 9, 2025 - Undersea Cables and Global Conflict Infrastructure FCC Replaces Professional Engineer Regulation with Qualified Engineer Standard Broadband Mapping and Data