FCC Targets California’s COLR Regs in New Order Circulated by Carr

💡 ■ Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy Orders State Probe of Peltola Campaign

■ Charter Pulls Cox from Rural Digital Opportunity Fund

■ NTIA’s Roth Backs FCC Plan to Auction 1675-1695 MHz Bands

■ Courtney Reinhard Named Chief of the FCC’s Space Bureau

■ Markey, Wyden Raise Disturbing Questions about Meta’s Smart Glasses

■ Democrats Offer Bill Designed to Curb Musk’s Political Donations

■ CEO Jassy: Amazon LEO on Track to Begin Service in 2026

■ WOW! to Build New Fiber Network to 20K Locations in East Tennessee

■ TiVo to Charge $2.99 a Month to Subscribe to One-Click Ad Skipping

AT&T: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has circulated a proposed order that would preempt certain California regulations that carriers say hinder efforts to retire legacy copper networks and transition customers to modern IP-based services. The proposal follows the FCC’s unanimous adoption in March of its Network Modernization Order,which aimed to accelerate investment in next-generation communications infrastructure by allowing providers to discontinue aging copper networks and redirect billions of dollars in annual maintenance costs toward high-speed broadband deployment.

“California deserves fast, reliable, future-ready technology – and with the right policies in place, we’re delivering it and transitioning away from copper. No customer will be left without access to voice or 911 service, and we’re committed to working with our customers every step of the way during this transition. We look forward to the FCC’s decision,” an AT&T spokesperson said. (More after paywall)