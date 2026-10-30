FCC Targets California’s COLR Regs in New Order Circulated by Carr
Agency is looking to eliminate red tape imposed by the California Public Utilities Commission to block AT&T from shutting down legacy copper networks
Agency is looking to eliminate red tape imposed by the California Public Utilities Commission to block AT&T from shutting down legacy copper networks
Europe’s post offices ran their satellite links. Washington chartered an investor-owned company
Congress chartered a private corporation to run the American share of a global satellite system. Nearly every other nation used a state agency.
New York and California are leading efforts to regulate AI, with California recently passing similar laws
The agency also alleged a Lifeline provider fraudulently enrolled deceased subscribers