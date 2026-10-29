FCC Votes to Block Chinese Labs from Testing U.S. Equipment
The agency also alleged a Lifeline provider fraudulently enrolled deceased subscribers
The agency also alleged a Lifeline provider fraudulently enrolled deceased subscribers
The agency didn’t act on a request from SpaceX to consider satellite service in spectrum targeted by the NextNav petition
Critics, including some Republican lawmakers, say SpaceX’s growing power raises national security concerns
The USF faces mounting financial and legal challenges, prompting calls for Congress to overhaul its outdated funding model
Spanberger wants large data centers to pay for their own electricity costs