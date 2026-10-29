Cybersecurity

FCC Votes to Block Chinese Labs from Testing U.S. Equipment

The agency also alleged a Lifeline provider fraudulently enrolled deceased subscribers

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
FCC Votes to Block Chinese Labs from Testing U.S. Equipment
Screenshot of FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty at the agency's open meeting Thursday

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission unanimously voted Thursday to block Chinese labs from its wireless device certification program.

Those labs tested more than 82 percent of the new devices approved for sale in the U.S. in 2025, according to agency data. 

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Cybersecurity Brendan Carr Anna Gomez Olivia Trusty FCC China Texas Oregon California Shelley Moore Capito

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