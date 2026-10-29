Debate About Nationalizing Starlink Beginning to Bubble Up, From Left and Right

WASHINGTON, October 29, 2026 – Elon Musk is one of the most powerful men in the world. Some on the left and right want that to change.

Calls to nationalize Musk’s SpaceX are bringing together a mix of critics, from progressive economist Robert Reich to conservative opponents of President Donald Trump, who argue that Elon Musk has accumulated too much control over infrastructure critical to U.S. national security.

Whether calls for outright nationalization ultimately hold sway, a return to power by Democrats could put a leading Musk critic – top Senate Armed Service Committee Democrat Jack Reed of Rhode Island – in a position to follow through on his complaints.

Nationalization now on the table

Reich, the secretary of labor in the Clinton administration, urged Democrats to prepare to nationalize SpaceX and its Starlink satellite internet network, arguing that decisions affecting Ukraine’s military communications should be made by officials accountable for U.S. foreign policy.

Jonathan V. Last, executive editor of the conservative anti-Trump publication The Bulwark, made a similar case Oct. 27, writing that SpaceX presents a national security vulnerability regardless of who owns it.

The proposals reflect growing concern about a company that operates a major share of the world’s satellite communications infrastructure and provides launch services relied on by the U.S. government and commercial space industry.

SpaceX operates more than 11,000 Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit, according to the company’s October disclosures. Its launch business also gives it significant influence over which satellites can reach orbit. Starlink missions accounted for about 79 percent of Falcon 9 launches in 2026, while several competing spacecraft companies had been told that launches were booked through 2028 or 2029.

The company’s scale has raised questions about competition as well as national security. Amazon, led by CEO Andy Jassy, is developing its competing Amazon Leo satellite network , but it remains in the process of deploying its constellation.

Military communications at stake

The debate intensified after disputes over Starlink access in Ukraine, where the network has become an important tool for military communications and drone operations during the war with Russia..

SpaceX’s Starshield service, a separate system designed for government and national security customers, adds another layer to the company’s relationship with military operations.

Musk’s position on offensive military use predates the latest dispute. Going back as far as February 2023, SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell said Starlink was “never intended to be weaponized” and that using the service to control Ukrainian drones went beyond the company’s agreement with Kyiv.

Musk later said he had refused a Ukrainian request to enable Starlink for an attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, arguing that doing so would make SpaceX complicit in a major act of war and risk escalating the conflict.

Critics say the episode illustrates the central problem: a private company can make consequential decisions about wartime connectivity, even when its stated aim is to keep its commercial network from being used for offensive operations.

A track record of leverage

Concerns about Elon Musk's personal control over Starlink go back at least to the beginning of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

In 2022, Musk turned down a Ukrainian military request to switch on Starlink near Sevastopol, Crimea, for a drone strike on Russia's Black Sea fleet. He said agreeing would have made SpaceX "explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation."

In April 2024, the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America cited that decision, and reports that Russian forces were using Starlink, when it asked the Federal Communications Commission to hold a hearing on whether Musk was fit to keep SpaceX's spectrum licenses. That action prompted a retort of “regulatory harassment” from then-Commissioner Brendan Carr

Musk's possible ties to Moscow also drew scrutiny in November 2024, when Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Jack Reed, D-R.I., asked the Justice and Defense departments to look into whether Musk's reported conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior Kremlin officials put at risk his security clearance and SpaceX's role as a defense contractor. Those contracts include military launches, the Starshield network and a $1.8 billion classified contract with the National Reconnaissance Office.

While those complaints went nowhere, but Reed and eight other senators, including Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, John Cornyn of Texas, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, on Oct 16 renewed their demand for an investigation of Musk’s decision to restrict Ukrainian access to Starshield.

The question of Ukrainian access to Starlink became a U.S. bargaining chip early in the second Trump administration.

In February 2025, Reuters reported that U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that service could be cut off if Kyiv did not agree to a deal on critical minerals. Musk called the report false.

Taiwan had already committed $1.3 billion to building its own satellite network, after a member of Congress alleged that SpaceX was withholding service there.

The backlash then spread to U.S. allies. After the Trump administration's tariffs took effect, the province of Ontario, Canada, canceled a $100 million Starlink contract, and the Canadian province of Yukon said it would review its government Starlink contracts.

In Italy, the defense minister said talks on a $1.63 billion military Starlink deal had stalled and voiced outrage over reports that the U.S. had threatened to cut off Ukraine's service.

New calls for nationalization

Reich argues that Musk should not have unilateral influence over such decisions. In an Oct. 27 essay , he said decisions affecting Ukraine’s access to Starlink should be made by officials responsible for U.S. foreign policy rather than by a private executive.

From the conservative perspective, Last writes that nationalization is only one possible response to SpaceX’s strategic importance, suggesting that breaking up the company or imposing more aggressive regulation could also be considered.

He said his concern would remain even if a different billionaire controlled the company.

That distinction brings together critics who disagree on many other economic and political questions. Reich’s argument emphasizes corporate power and democratic accountability, while Last focuses on the national security risks of depending on one private company for critical capabilities.

Recent praise from Putin

SpaceX’s dominance has also drawn praise from Washington’s geopolitical rivals. Russian President Vladimir Putin called Musk a “genius” on Oct. 28 , according to a Reuters report, acknowledging that Russia is only beginning to build its own Starlink-like satellite network.

Russia has launched more than 30 satellites for the effort, while Starlink operates thousands in low-Earth orbit, according to the report.

Putin said Moscow remained in contact with American partners, including Musk, to help prevent satellites from colliding in orbit. The coordination underscores how SpaceX’s growing constellation has made the company a significant player in global space policy.

Taiwan’s security dilemma

Taiwan faces a related dilemma as it prepares for a possible conflict with China. In July, lawmakers approved changes to telecom rules that could allow foreign satellite operators such as Starlink to enter the market, where satellite links could help preserve communications if undersea cables were cut.

But Taiwanese officials and lawmakers have also raised national-security concerns about Musk’s business ties to China and whether Starlink would remain available in a crisis. Tesla’s Shanghai factory is a major part of the company’s global business; Tesla sold more than 657,000 China-made vehicles in 2024. Critics worry Beijing could use those commercial interests as leverage.

And in October 2025, watchdog group Frequency Forward asked the FCC to block SpaceX's $17 billion purchase of airwaves from EchoStar, arguing that Musk could be the subject of influence by the Chinese government.

Taiwan has been exploring alternatives, including other satellite providers and its own satellite capacity, even as the legal changes open the door to Starlink. The question is not whether Starlink could help Taiwan, but whether the island could safely depend on a network controlled by an executive whose companies have significant interests in China.

What would nationalization mean?

Nationalization could mean the federal government acquiring ownership of SpaceX, purchasing a controlling stake or establishing a publicly owned corporation. Such a move would raise major questions about shareholder compensation, the company’s existing government contracts and the cost of operating its launch and satellite businesses.

Congress or the executive branch could also pursue less sweeping alternatives, including tighter rules governing service restrictions, stronger contractual requirements for military communications, and measures to encourage competition. Those approaches could address specific risks without transferring ownership of the entire company.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has advanced a related idea in another technology sector. His proposed American AI Sovereign Wealth Fund Act would give the public a 50 percent ownership stake in major artificial intelligence companies through a stock-based levy, with an independent commission managing the holdings.

The proposal is not a plan to nationalize SpaceX, but it illustrates a broader debate over whether the public should have a direct ownership stake in strategically important technology.

SpaceX’s commercial success has helped expand access to broadband in remote areas and lowered barriers to space launches. But the same scale that makes the company valuable also creates dependence among customers, governments and military users.

Nationalization would not eliminate that dependence – although it would put control more directly in the hands of national leaders.