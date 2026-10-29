Virginia

Spanberger Seeks Rate Freeze in Dominion-NextEra Merger

Spanberger wants large data centers to pay for their own electricity costs

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
Spanberger Seeks Rate Freeze in Dominion-NextEra Merger
Photo of Richmond by Dominic Chasse published with permission

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2026 - Gov. Abigail Spanberger wants a six-year electricity rate freeze as part of the Dominion-NextEra merger. 

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, D, announced in a Oct. 19 press release that she is calling for a six-year freeze on residential electricity rates and tripled monthly customer bill credits as conditions for approving the proposed $67 billion merger between Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy.

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Virginia Abigail Spanberger Dominion Energy NextEra Energy Josephus Allmond rate freeze

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