Spanberger Seeks Rate Freeze in Dominion-NextEra Merger

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2026 - Gov. Abigail Spanberger wants a six-year electricity rate freeze as part of the Dominion-NextEra merger.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, D, announced in a Oct. 19 press release that she is calling for a six-year freeze on residential electricity rates and tripled monthly customer bill credits as conditions for approving the proposed $67 billion merger between Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy.