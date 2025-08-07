FCC Unanimously Approves Buildout of Secure Submarine Cables

WASHINGTON, August 7, 2025 – Not many know that undersea cables carry 99 percent of international data traffic.

But foreign adversaries like Russia and China certainly do – and that’s why the Federal Communications Commission says it’s time to modernize and secure them.

In an unanimous 3-0 vote Thursday, the FCC approved new rules to accelerate the deployment of submarine cable systems, marking the first major update to the undersea cable regulations since 2001.

The rules aim to streamline the application process , reduce regulatory burdens, and strengthen national security protections against foreign adversaries.

The initiative, developed by the Office of International Affairs in collaboration with the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau and the Enforcement Bureau, is intended to bolster national security.

GOP Commissioner Olivia Trusty underscored the strategic importance of the undersea cables, citing attacks made by foreign adversaries against them.

Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez also expressed strong support, stating “Ticks a lot of boxes for me.”

Republican Chairman Brendan Carr added that while the FCC often focuses on airwaves as vital but unseen infrastructure, submarine cables are just as essential.

“They are the real unseen heroes of global communications,” he said. “[The Commission] must facilitate, not frustrate the buildout of submarine cable industries.”