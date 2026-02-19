FCC Withdraws Four Product Test Lab Approvals Citing Control by ‘Foreign Adversary’

The agency acted based on concerns the China-based labs had ties to the Chinese government.

WASHINGTON, Feb 19, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission pulled product testing accreditation from four technology testing labs in mainland China because of significant ties to the Chinese government.

China is currently listed as a foreign adversary by the U.S. State Department, and FCC rules allow for certification withdrawal if the agency believes the labs are owned by, controlled by, or subject to the direction of prohibited entities, such as a foreign adversary.

The four testing labs include the Chongqing Academy of Information and Communications, Telecommunication Technology Labs, TUV Rheinland/CCIC Company, and CVC Testing Technology Company. All four are located in China, and, according to the FCC, “subject to the direction of a prohibited entity,” according to the notices of withdrawal.

This action follows additional decertifications of product testing facilities after the Chinese government and other entities were deemed national security threats following an FCC rule change was made last May. In September, the FCC decertified seven testing labs that it deemed had ties to the People’s Republic of China, despite assurances from these facilities that they were not a threat to national security.

To ensure wireless devices comply with FCC rules, they must be tested before they enter the U.S., and the FCC must approve the labs that test these products.

“Today we strengthen our oversight of TCBs, test labs, and laboratory accreditation bodies by adopting new rules that will help ensure the integrity of these entities for purposes of our equipment authorization program, promote national security, and advance the Commission’s comprehensive strategy to build a more secure and resilient communications supply chain,” according to the FCC’s policy announcement last May .

In addition to the four withdrawals, the FCC has started the process to withdraw two other facilities, UL-CCIC Company Limited, and CQC Internet of Vehicles Technical Service Co, both because of their ties with the PRC.

None of the seven testing facilities have so far issued a public response to the FCC’s decision.