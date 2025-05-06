Federal Leaders Call for Immediate Spectrum Action at CTIA 5G Summit

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2025 – Three top federal officials warned Tuesday that without immediate spectrum reform, the U.S. risks ceding wireless and AI leadership.

“If we do not lead on spectrum, we will lose the 21st century technology race to China,” warned Senate Commerce Chair Ted Cruz, R-Texas, at the CTIA 5G Summit Tuesday. CTIA is the wireless industry’s main trade association representing wireless internet providers.

In his keynote, Cruz made the case for restoring the FCC’s auction authority and passing his Spectrum Pipeline Act, legislation that would establish a long-term flow of both licensed and unlicensed spectrum to fuel 5G and emerging technologies.

Sen. Ted Cruz , R-Texas, speaks at 2025 CTIA 5G Summit Tuesday.

With Congress deep into negotiations over a sweeping budget reconciliation bill, Cruz said he’s pushing to include those spectrum provisions in the sweeping legislative package.

“We are in the midst of negotiations with the Defense Department, the White House, and congressional leadership,” Cruz said. “I give you my solemn word: I am fighting tooth and nail. But I need every one of your help to get across the finish line — and finish we will.”

“The United States Treasury has netted nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars from the sale of spectrum licenses since 1994,” Cruz said. “That includes a record-setting $80 billion haul from 2021.”

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr echoed Cruz’s urgency, warning that the U.S. has “fallen deeply, deeply behind China” when it comes to making high-powered, mid-band spectrum available for commercial use.

“Right now, we are 13th out of 15 leading economies in terms of available high-powered, advanced spectrum,” Carr said.

Carr cited the 2017 FAST Plan as a successful model for how federal leadership, during the first Trump administration, enabled rapid U.S. progress in 5G deployment. He argued that a similar coordinated approach was now needed to support AI workloads and future wireless infrastructure.

Carr repeatedly credited then-FCC Chairman Ajit Pai for shaping the FAST Plan and overseeing the landmark C-band auction that followed. The CTIA summit marked one of the first major public appearances by Pai in his new role as CEO and president of CTIA.

“We executed very quickly on a plan,” Carr said, in conversation to Pai. “Speeds increased, prices went down. Now, we need to do it again.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., ranking member of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, underscored the geopolitical stakes. He framed spectrum policy not only as a commercial issue, but as central to U.S. national security.

With Congress deep into negotiations over a sweeping budget reconciliation bill, Cruz said he’s pushing to include those spectrum provisions in the sweeping legislative package.

“We are in the midst of negotiations with the Defense Department, the White House, and congressional leadership,” Cruz said. “I give you my solemn word: I am fighting tooth and nail. But I need every one of your help to get across the finish line — and finish we will.”

“The United States Treasury has netted nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars from the sale of spectrum licenses since 1994,” Cruz said. “That includes a record-setting $80 billion haul from 2021.”

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr echoed Cruz’s urgency, warning that the U.S. has “fallen deeply, deeply behind China” when it comes to making high-powered, mid-band spectrum available for commercial use.

“Right now, we are 13th out of 15 leading economies in terms of available high-powered, advanced spectrum,” Carr said.

Carr cited the 2017 5G FAST Plan as a successful model for how federal leadership, during the first Trump administration, enabled rapid U.S. progress in 5G deployment. He argued that a similar coordinated approach was now needed to support AI workloads and future wireless infrastructure.

Carr repeatedly credited then-FCC Chairman Ajit Pai for shaping the FAST Plan and overseeing the landmark C-band auction that followed. The CTIA summit marked one of the first major public appearances by Pai in his new role as president and CEO of CTIA.

“We executed very quickly on a plan,” Carr said, in conversation to Pai. “Speeds increased, prices went down. Now, we need to do it again.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., ranking member of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, underscored the geopolitical stakes. He framed spectrum policy not only as a commercial issue, but as central to U.S. national security.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi , D-Ill., speaks at 2025 CTIA 5G Summit.

“This isn’t just about faster streaming,” Krishnamoorthi said. “It’s about whether the United States or the CCP ends up setting the pace for the next generation of global growth and standards.”

Krishnamoorthi warned that China’s Digital Silk Road initiative has helped Beijing export 5G infrastructure, often powered by Huawei technology, across the globe.

“China now has 14 times more 5G-enabled factories than we do,” he said. “They’re exporting Huawei to every corner of the globe.”

He called for a stronger mid-band spectrum pipeline, faster permitting, and increased investment in U.S.-based 5G alternatives. He also urged the U.S. to get ahead of the next wireless standard, warning against repeating past mistakes.

“We have to be out front this time,” Krishnamoorthi said. “If we want to set the standards for 6G, we have to start now.”