Fiber-Connected Military Drones Are Rewriting Modern Warfare

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 — The latest innovation in drone warfare neutralizes sophisticated radio jammers and some lasers. It only costs a couple hundred dollars.

Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon were recently killed by a new kind of drone bearing fiber-optic cables for electrical connection . Most models carry between 6 and 18 miles of spool and fly low above the ground, making them almost undetectable on radar. First used in Ukraine, fiber-optic drones have already been adopted by Hezbollah and other groups.