Drones

Fiber-Connected Military Drones Are Rewriting Modern Warfare

New drones in Lebanon are using spools of fiber optic cable to evade radio jammers and lasers

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

1 min read
Fiber-Connected Military Drones Are Rewriting Modern Warfare
Photo of a fiber-optic drone from Wikipedia Commons, used with permission.

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 — The latest innovation in drone warfare neutralizes sophisticated radio jammers and some lasers. It only costs a couple hundred dollars. 

Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon were recently killed by a new kind of drone bearing fiber-optic cables for electrical connection. Most models carry between 6 and 18 miles of spool and fly low above the ground, making them almost undetectable on radar. First used in Ukraine, fiber-optic drones have already been adopted by Hezbollah and other groups.

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