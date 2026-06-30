Fiber-Connected Military Drones Are Rewriting Modern Warfare
New drones in Lebanon are using spools of fiber optic cable to evade radio jammers and lasers
Lincoln Patience
— 1 min read
WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 — The latest innovation in drone warfare neutralizes sophisticated radio jammers and some lasers. It only costs a couple hundred dollars.
Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon were recently killed by a new kind of drone bearing fiber-optic cables for electrical connection. Most models carry between 6 and 18 miles of spool and fly low above the ground, making them almost undetectable on radar. First used in Ukraine, fiber-optic drones have already been adopted by Hezbollah and other groups.
Post tagged in