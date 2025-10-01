Fiber Construction Blamed for One in Four Utility Strikes

Oct. 1, 2025 – Fiber installations in Lexington, Missouri, struck two gas lines in 24 hours. Nationwide, such strikes now account for nearly one in four cases of underground utility damage, according to the Common Ground Alliance.

Lexington Mayor Tom Hughes said the rapid push to expand high-speed internet is fueling the risk. “It actually happens a lot. It happens in communities all over the state because of the rush to get Internet in,” Hughes said, noting no injuries in last week’s incidents involving Xfinity contractors.

Earlier this year, however, a fiber strike in the same city had far deadlier results.

A gas line that was not properly marked was damaged during broadband work, leading to a house explosion that killed a five-year-old boy, the National Transportation Safety Board reported.

Analysts say labor can represent up to 80 percent of a fiber build’s cost , an economic pressure point that can drive crews to cut corners. Safety officials warn that speed, paired with weak coordination, raises the chance of error even with colored flags and paint markings meant to signal buried lines.