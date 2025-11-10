First Responders Back FirstNet Reauthorization as 2027 Sunset Nears

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2025 — The Public Safety Broadband Technology Association on Monday called on Congress to extend the First Responder Network Authority, which manages the nation’s public-safety broadband network, citing near-unanimous support in a new bipartisan survey.

The poll found 93 percent of respondents back extending the FirstNet Authority. The Authority, housed within the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, will expire at the end of 2027 unless lawmakers reauthorize it.

Created after the 9/11 Commission recommended a nationwide emergency communications system, FirstNet provides priority network access for firefighters, police, and emergency medical personnel during crises and major events. It is operated by AT&T under a 25-year public-private partnership and is self-funded through user fees.

The survey, conducted Oct. 2–12 by Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research and funded by PSBTA, found that nearly all first responders familiar with FirstNet viewed the network favorably. Among current users, 99 percent reported satisfaction, while 96 percent said they were aware of its services.

Of those who knew that AT&T operates the system under federal contract, 94 percent approved of its performance. In addition, 86 percent supported removing the program’s sunset clause to make its authorization permanent, and 91 percent said all future network partners should be U.S.-based and U.S.-owned.

Supporters of reauthorization argue that maintaining FirstNet’s statutory footing will prevent uncertainty as agencies and carriers plan for next-generation emergency connectivity.

According to the survey, 81 percent of first responders fear losing priority access during emergencies if the Authority lapses, and 79 percent cite cybersecurity and foreign interference risks. Nearly the same share warn of degraded service in rural areas and higher costs to develop backup systems.

As of late-October, FirstNet supported more than 7.8 million connections across 30,600 public safety agencies, according to AT&T. The network was first deployed in 2018 to prevent the fragmented communications failures that hampered response efforts on Sept. 11, 2001.

The survey comes amid tension over how the Federal Communications Commission manages public safety spectrum. In a pending case before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, the Coalition for Emergency Response and Critical Infrastructure, backed by Verizon and T-Mobile, argued that the FCC exceeded its authority by proposing to let FirstNet use unassigned portions of the 4.9 GigaHertz (GHz) band.

CERCI also fears the move would effectively be a multibillion-dollar windfall to AT&T, which can use excess capacity on FirstNet spectrum for its commercial mobile network.

The Public Safety Spectrum Alliance, an initiative ofPSBTA, filed a parallel suit claiming the agency has moved too slowly to expand FirstNet’s access to the airwaves. PSSA had first proposed the idea of allowing FirstNet to operate in the band, which is currently set aside for local public safety agencies.