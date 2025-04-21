First VCBB Broadband Technician Pre-Apprenticeship Training Graduation

Vermont has a group of newly trained entry level broadband network technicians thanks to a new Broadband Technician Pre-Apprenticeship Training sponsored by the Vermont Community Broadband Board in partnership with North Country Career Center.

The first class of participants graduated this month. The training is comprehensive training for an entry level broadband network technician offered to participants at no cost.

The second training starts later this month and includes OSHA 10, flagging, first aid, CPR, and covers the safety aspects of working outside in remote areas. It also covers communication, teamwork, and leadership skills to help advance the participants' careers.

Photo of Hallquist (left) and North Country Career Center Assistant Director for Adult Technical Education Chris Damato (center)

This is on top of essential broadband skills, including splicing testing, repairing fiber optic cables, and the basic physics of how broadband works. Bucket truck operations and how to operate this essential tool in a safe manner are also covered. The final part is pole climbing.

The training starts as Vermont is well on its way to making fiber broadband available to every Vermonter. Once an additional $229 million in federal funding from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program hits the state, construction will scale up and more workers will be needed.

This is not just an opportunity for Vermont to find the workers it needs; it’s a great way for Vermonters to start on a lucrative career path. “Participants can get high paying jobs at the same rate as people that come out with a four-year degree, but you don’t have college debt,” said VCBB Executive Director Christine Hallquist.

The next training course is full, but interested people can sign up on the waitlist. You can get more information at VCBB’s Workforce Webpage.