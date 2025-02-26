Former Commissioners, Policy Experts Endorse Trusty for FCC

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2025 – A group of GOP policy experts, including a few former commissioners at the Federal Communications Commission, have expressed their support for Olivia Trusty to become the newest commissioner.

Conservative policy groups and leaders voiced their strong support for Trusty – a Senate communication policy aide announced for the FCC job by President Donald Trump four days before he was sworn in – in a letter Wednesday.

Among the signatories were former Republican FCC Commissioners Michael O’Rielly and Harold Furchtgott-Roth; Executive Director of the Digital First Project Nathan Leamer; and Foundation for American Innovation Senior Fellow Evan Swarztrauber.

The letter was addressed to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Commerce Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Commerce Ranking Member Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.

The letter praised Trusty for her policy expertise and excellent communications skills.

“Olivia’s ability to bridge policy gaps between industry stakeholders, lawmakers, and public interest groups from across the political aisle demonstrates her commitment to balanced and thoughtful regulatory oversight. Her leadership will be instrumental in advancing policies that support improving connectivity, protect consumers, strengthen national security, and bolster the broadband workforce,” the letter said.

Trusty previously served as a staffer for Senate Commerce Committee member Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and is known for her work on broadband infrastructure legislation like the Broadband DATA Act.

Trusty’s confirmation would break a deadlock and give Republicans a 3-2 advantage in the FCC, which could help Chairman Brendan Carr advance his agenda.