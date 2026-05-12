Former FTC Commissioner Confirmed as U.S. Attorney in Utah

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 — The Senate voted May 11 to confirm Melissa Holyoak, a former member of the Federal Trade Commission, as the new U.S. Attorney in Utah for a four-year term.

Holyoak was appointed Nov. 17, 2025, to be interim U.S. Attorney in Utah by then-Attorney General Pam Bondi. Holyoak, a Republican who joined the FTC in 2024, resigned the same day she was appointed by Bondi.