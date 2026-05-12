Senate

Former FTC Commissioner Confirmed as U.S. Attorney in Utah

Holyoak became Utah's U.S. Attorney in November 2025.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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Former FTC Commissioner Confirmed as U.S. Attorney in Utah
Photo of former FTC Commissioner Melissa Holyoak.

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 — The Senate voted May 11 to confirm Melissa Holyoak, a former member of the Federal Trade Commission, as the new U.S. Attorney in Utah for a four-year term. 

Holyoak was appointed Nov. 17, 2025, to be interim U.S. Attorney in Utah by then-Attorney General Pam Bondi. Holyoak, a Republican who joined the FTC in 2024, resigned the same day she was appointed by Bondi. 

Holyoak served as Utah’s solicitor general for three years and was a lawyer at the Center for Class Action Fairness, a free-market public interest law firm.

Post tagged in
Senate Melissa Holyoak Utah Federal Trade Commission Pam Bondi Center for Class Action Fairness

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