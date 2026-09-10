Former FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter Joins NYU Law

WASHINGTON Sept. 10, 2026 – Former Federal Trade Commission Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter has joined New York University School of Law as a senior fellow at its Center for Law and Public Trust, following her high-profile legal fight with President Donald Trump over her removal from the agency.

At NYU Law, Slaughter will work with the Center for Law and Public Trust, bringing her experience in competition, consumer protection and federal regulatory policy to the school. Her move comes as the Supreme Court’s decision continues to raise questions about the independence of agencies whose leaders have historically been protected from direct presidential removal.

Slaughter served on the FTC from 2018 until Trump removed her in March 2025. Trump said her continued service was inconsistent with his administration’s priorities, but he did not cite the statutory grounds of “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office” that had traditionally limited the president’s ability to remove FTC commissioners. Slaughter, a Democrat, challenged the move in court and initially won at the district court level .