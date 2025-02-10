Fort Worth Sees Big Surge in Copper Theft from AT&T's Network

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2025 – Fort Worth’s Police Department’s Metal Theft Unit revealed an alarming trend in a theft report published last week: Copper wire theft committed against AT&T alone in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area has risen 545 percent in the last two years when compared to 2020-2022.

According to AT&T, DFW was ranked second in the U.S. for copper crime prevalence during the same time period.

“Not only does this impact home Internet, it impacts people with medical devices, critical medical devices at home, hospitals, post offices, and basically all facets of life to include your local coffee shop,” Sgt. Anthony White of the Metal Theft Unit told NBC 5 .