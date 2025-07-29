Frontier Adds 126,000 Fiber Subs

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2025 – Frontier added 126,000 fiber broadband customers in the second-quarter of 2025, representing a 20 percent year-over-year growth.

“Q2 was a breakout quarter for the builders of Gigabit America – we delivered record fiber sales while growing ARPU and achieved our highest quarterly revenue and EBITDA since we emerged from bankruptcy four years ago,” said Nick Jeffery, President and Chief Executive Officer of Frontier.

Frontier added 334,000 fiber passings, up from 321,000 last quarter, and expanded its fiber footprint to 8.5 million locations.

The company also increased its consumer fiber broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) by five percent and experienced an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of eight percent.

“We built our strategy on the belief that with every new fiber customer, our business grows stronger – and this quarter, we captured outsized market share relative to our footprint. Simply put – fiber wins,” Jeffery said. “We’ve come a long way in the last four years, and I’m incredibly grateful to our team for pushing every day to connect more homes to our high-speed fiber internet and for earning customer loyalty along the way.”

Frontier did not hold an earnings call due to its pending acquisition by Verizon. The $20 billion deal has been approved by the Federal Communications Commission, but still needs to be approved by the California Public Utilities Commission.

Verizon still expects the deal to close in the first quarter of next year.