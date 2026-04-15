FTC

FTC Warns of Rising Robocall Threat Driven by AI, Foreign Scammers

Officials highlight enforcement efforts at Senate oversight hearing.

Mira Bhakta

Mira Bhakta

2 min read
FTC Warns of Rising Robocall Threat Driven by AI, Foreign Scammers
Photo of FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson and Commissioner Mark Meador at Senate Commerce Committee, April 15, 2026.

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2026 – Officials from the Federal Trade Commission warned lawmakers Wednesday that robocalls remain a growing threat to consumers, fueled by artificial intelligence and overseas scam operations.

Testifying before the Senate Commerce Science, and Transportation Committee, FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson (R) said the scale of the problem has intensified in recent years, with foreign-based actors playing a major role. He emphasized coordination with the Federal Communications Commission.

“We cannot overstate how big an overseas problem this is for us,” Ferguson said. “How many of these scams are lobbed in by foreigners in call centers and other operations, in parts of the world where they don’t bat an eye at the risk of civil enforcement from the FTC.”

CTA Image

Learn more about the Broadband Community...

Start Your Broadband Journey Here
Post tagged in
FTC Senate Andrew Ferguson Mark Meador Robocall Oversight AI cell phone scams

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Announces First Conditional Approvals After 'Router Ban' Rollout FCC There’s an Opportunity to Connect America's 44 Million Apartment Residents Broadband's Impact New Mexico Broadband Office Likely to Downsize After BEAD BEAD New Mexico Broadband Office Likely to Downsize After BEAD NTIA Maine Set to Become First State to Halt New AI Data Centers Infrastructure Congress Divided Over Renewal of U.S. Surveillance Program as Deadline Nears AT&T