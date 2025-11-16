Future Data Centers are Driving Up Forecasts for Energy; States Want Proof They'll Be Built
Because of the impact that future plants pose to current ratepayers, state regulators want proof that proposed data centers will actually get built.
Issa's Interference Could Harm WBD CEO Zaslav's Effort to Fetch Top Dollar
Supporters say the deal could expand broadband investment, onshore customer service jobs, and improve employee wages.
The company said it would seek a waiver to use the terrestrial spectrum for satellite service.
Verizon is asking Supreme Court to resolve a split between the D.C. and the Second Circuits, on the one hand, and the Fifth Circuit, on the other.
