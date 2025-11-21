Gigapower Signs Second Tenant on its Open Access Network

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2025 – After nearly two years of AT&T being its sole tenant, Gigapower has finally onboarded another Internet service provider.

Gigapower, the joint venture between AT&T and BlackRock, announced Wednesday that it had launched a pilot agreement with New York-based provider Flume to deliver managed Wi-Fi and fiber solutions to select apartment buildings and condominiums in Mesa, Arizona.

The deal puts fresh attention on whether Gigapower can fairly be considered an open access network, or a network in which multiple providers are able to offer services with a single network operator. Until Flume, AT&T remained Gigapower’s only tenant. Opening the network up to a single ISP in one market may not be enough to quiet critics.

“Gigapower is maximizing the potential of its open access network by onboarding a second ISP to serve multi-family properties in the metro Phoenix area,” said CEO of Gigapower Francisco Maella.

CEO of Flume Prashanth Vijay said the provider was “excited to see where this relationship with Gigapower takes us next.”

Gigapower announced its fiber deployment to Mesa and to the Chandler and Gilbert areas of Arizona in May 2023 . AT&T already offered service to the communities over Gigapower’s network. The company says it is in active discussions with multiple other ISPs though no further partners have yet been announced.

Gigapower’s structure differs from other open access systems.

Whereas networks such as UTOPIA, SiFi Networks, and Intrepid Fiber allow a broad range of local and regional ISPs to compete over shared infrastructure, Gigapower has so far taken a more limited approach – one that still relies on AT&T as a dominant retail provider and selectively opens its network to a small set of providers.