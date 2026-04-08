South Carolina

Gigapower, South Carolina City Resolve FCC Pole Dispute

Settlement avoids potential federal ruling on broadband deployment barriers.

Sergio Romero

Sergio Romero

1 min read
Gigapower, South Carolina City Resolve FCC Pole Dispute
Photo of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina during the autumn season, from Expedia

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2026 – This pole attachment battle will not go the distance at the Federal Communications Commission.

Gigapower and the city of Rock Hill, South Carolina, have resolved a dispute over broadband infrastructure access, prompting the FCC to dismiss the case before issuing a ruling.

Gigapower had filed a petition in December asking the FCC to intervene in a disagreement with the city, arguing that local restrictions were hindering its ability to deploy broadband infrastructure. The company sought a preemption ruling under Section 253(d) of the Communications Act, which allows the FCC to override state or local regulations that may block telecommunications services.

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The dispute centered on access to utility poles, a common friction point in broadband expansion projects, where providers often face delays, fees, or permitting hurdles when attaching new fiber lines.

In late March, Gigapower moved to withdraw its petition after reaching what it described as a “mutually satisfactory resolution” with Rock Hill, eliminating the need for FCC action.

The FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau granted the request and dismissed the case, formally ending the proceeding.

While the terms of the agreement were not disclosed, the resolution avoids a potential FCC ruling that could have set precedent for how similar disputes are handled nationwide.

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