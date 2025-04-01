GoNetspeed Blasts Massachusetts for Broadband Delays Caused by Outdated Pole Attachment Rules

April 1, 2025 - GoNetspeed says it takes far too long to attach fiber to utility poles in Massachusetts — up to four years in some cases — compared to under two years in neighboring New England states, due to outdated and inefficient state regulations.

“The system in Massachusetts is simply not working,” the company stated. “Without modern rules, investment will continue to flow elsewhere.”

In a filing with the Department of Public Utilities and the Department of Telecommunications and Cable, the broadband provider said Massachusetts lacks clear timelines, modern processes, and enforcement mechanisms, all of which are slowing broadband deployment and deterring investment.

Representing GoNetspeed in the filing were attorneys Maria T. Browne and Susan M. Stith of Davis Wright Tremaine, Gregory M. Kennan of Fagelbaum & Heller, and GoNetspeed’s Chief Legal Counsel Jamie Hoare.

“Massachusetts is a different story entirely,” GoNetspeed wrote, contrasting the state’s drawn-out process with its experience building fiber networks in Connecticut and Maine. In those states, the company said it was able to construct more than 2,500 miles of fiber and reach over 200,000 homes within 24 months—thanks to clearer rules and streamlined procedures like one-touch make-ready.

By contrast, in Massachusetts, GoNetspeed said it often waits more than a year just for survey and engineering results, and up to four years for make-ready work to be completed. The delays stem from duplicative applications, inconsistent utility coordination, and a lack of enforceable deadlines.

The company urged regulators to adopt reforms modeled on federal rules used in 26 states, as well as policies in nearby Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire. These include one touch make ready or OTMR, use of pre-approved contractors, temporary attachments, and timelines for pole access.

GoNetspeed argued that without reform, Massachusetts risks falling further behind its neighbors.