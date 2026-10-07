Google, Constellation Deal Adds 890 MW to PJM Grid
The agreement marks a major step toward securing reliable, carbon-free power as electricity demand from data centers grows
The agreement marks a major step toward securing reliable, carbon-free power as electricity demand from data centers grows
'The result is algorithmic price-fixing aimed at customers who are already stretched thin,' reads the complaint
The agency is waiting for new broadband coverage data from the FCC
The move comes as industry leaders focus on strengthening the administration of federal broadband and telecommunications programs
A TD Cowen survey found 34 percent of respondents would consider switching to a mobile service from the company