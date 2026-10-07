Google, Constellation Deal Adds 890 MW to PJM Grid

The agreement marks a major step toward securing reliable, carbon-free power as electricity demand from data centers grows

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

3 min read
Google, Constellation Deal Adds 890 MW to PJM Grid
Google and Constellation are partnering to add 890 MW of nuclear capacity to the PJM grid.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2026 - Google and Constellation are joining forces to expand nuclear power capacity across a multistate grid.

Google and Constellation Energy have announced a long-term clean energy collaboration that will bring 890 megawatts of new nuclear capacity onto the PJM Interconnection grid, in a deal the companies say will boost reliability and help meet surging electricity demand from data centers and industrial electrification. 

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