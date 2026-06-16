Google Invests $1.5 Billion in Alabama Data Center Expansion

June 16, 2026 – Google is investing $1.5 billion to expand its data center campus in Jackson County, Alabama.

The data center campus opened in 2019 to power the company’s services including Search and Maps, online banking, and more. As of 2022, the site had two center buildings spanning 135,000 square feet. The project is located on the site of the former Widow’s Creek coal plant, allowing Google to repurpose existing infrastructure and electrical lines.

To date, the tech giant has contracted to bring 300 megawatts (MW) of new power capacity to the Tennessee Valley region. In 2025, Google, Kairos Power and the Tennessee Valley Authority announced a historic partnership that will supply up to 50 MW of advanced nuclear power to data centers in Tennessee and Alabama.

Google says its investment extends beyond infrastructure, with plans to expand digital skills training opportunities across the state.

“Building on the hundreds of full-time jobs the data center already supports and the billions of economic impact it has driven since 2018, we’ll also train more than 130,000 Alabamians in digital skills in collaboration with 150+ organizations,” Amanda Corio, head of global energy and global infrastructure at Google, said in a LinkedIn Post .

In line with the White House’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge , Google will cover the full costs of the power it uses and the infrastructure costs driven by its operations.

The company is investing $2 million to launch the Energy Impact Fund supporting programs that bring down monthly energy bills for local families.

In partnership with TVA and the Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama, the fund will support weatherization and energy efficiency services for local schools and income-qualified households, primarily in Jackson County.

“Sustainable growth is only possible when a community thrives alongside it,” said Google’s Jackson County Site Lead Thomas Gamble in a release . “By investing heavily in the students, small businesses and local organizations that form the backbone of Jackson County, Google aims to build a foundation of opportunity that will benefit the region.”

The tech giant recently created several water stewardship commitments to outline Google’s water resource management in areas where the company builds data centers. The company aims to replenish more water than it consumes by investing in local conservation projects.