Google to Pay $36M Fine for Anticompetitive Deal With Australia's Largest Telcos

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said on Monday it commenced proceedings in the Australian Federal Court against Google Asia Pacific.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Photo of a woman walking by a giant screen with a logo at an event at the Paris Google Lab at the AI Action Summit in Paris, on Feb. 9, 2025, by Thibault Camus/AP

MELBOURNE, Australia, August 18, 2025 (AP) — Google has agreed to pay a 55 million Australian dollar ($36 million) fine for signing anticompetitive deals with Australia’s two largest telcos that banned the installation of competing search engines on some smartphones, the U.S. tech giant and Australia’s competition watchdog said.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement it had commenced proceedings in the Australian Federal Court on Monday against the Singapore-based Google Asia Pacific division. The court will decide whether the AU$50 million ($36 million) penalty is appropriate.

Under the anticompetitive agreements, which were in place for 15 months until March 2021, Telstra and Optus only pre-installed Google Search on Android phones sold to customers. Other search engines were excluded. In return, the telcos received a share of the advertisement revenue Google generated from those customers.

