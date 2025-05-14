Grande Towers Purchases Tower Assets from Altice USA

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2025– Altice USA has agreed to sell cell tower assets to Grande Towers.

Altice USA, the parent company of Optimum Fiber, expects to net $60 million from the sale to Grande Towers, Alice USA Chairman and CEO Dennis Mathew said. Altice expects to close the transaction in the third quarter of 2025.

GTC said in its press release that “this strategic acquisition will significantly expand GTC's national footprint, increasing its portfolio to over 200 towers across key U.S. markets.”

“[...] We remain disciplined in managing our capital structure and continue to evaluate all options that support long-term sustainability and align with our operating goals,” Mathew said.

With changes in ownership, GTC said, “Grande Towers will work closely with Altice throughout the transition to ensure continued operational excellence and network reliability for existing tenants.”