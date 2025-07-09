Harris County, Texas Establishes Broadband Task Force

July 9, 2025 – The Harris County Commissioners Court voted unanimously last Monday to establish a county Broadband Task Force responsible for guiding strategy, coordinating public-private partnerships, and tracking progress.

Consisting of members appointed by the Court, along with those representing county offices, community organizations, academia, and the private sector, the Task Force will implement a community-based approach to expanding digital access in the largest Texas county east of the Nueces River.

Encompassing the greater part of Houston, over 171,000 Harris County households lack a broadband connection, underscoring the need for a different approach towards closing the digital divide.

“The task force members will bring a diverse mix of perspective and commitment needed to expand digital access in Harris County. I’m eager to witness how this task force will turn bold ideas into action," said Adrian Garcia, Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner, in a release .

The Harris County Commissioners Court voted June 30 for the creation of the Task Force following the US Ignite delivery and presentation of the Harris County Broadband Roadmap, “a flexible plan that reflects local stakeholders’ priorities, opinions, and insights.”

The Harris County Broadband Roadmap offers a county-wide strategy for expanding Internet access and affordability, closing the digital divide, strengthening broadband infrastructure, and coordinating efforts across actors and sectors. It also outlines the current status and need for broadband, identifies disparities across precincts, and presents a recommended course of action.

“Since the County’s last major broadband roadmap in 2020, the context for Internet access has evolved dramatically,” the Harris County Broadband Roadmap noted. “The post-pandemic era brought sweeping changes in how residents work, learn, and access essential services. At the same time, a surge in federal investment, combined with growing uncertainty around long-term funding, calls for a strategic and future-ready approach.”

The Broadband Roadmap will be a pivotal tool for the broadband task force, according to US Ignite, a national nonprofit with technical expertise in broadband connectivity, technology innovation, and city planning.

“This is not a one-time strategy or static to-do list,” Domenick Lasorsa, community innovation manager for US Ignite noted. “It is a living, working roadmap designed to spur system-wide improvements in Harris County that lead to more people connected to the Internet.”