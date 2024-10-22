Hawaii Introduces Statewide Internet Speed Mapping Initiative

Oct. 22, 2024 – Officials in Hawaii have announced a new connectivity initiative aimed at mapping internet speeds and identifying underserved areas.

The Digital Detectives program, part of Hawaii’s Connect Kākou Initiative, was announced Monday with the goal of working with residents to better map broadband infrastructure statewide.

The program’s goal was to identify underserved locations. The program made no mention of any intention to identify unserved communities.

The Connect Kākou Initiative is led by Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke (D) with the goal of connecting all Hawaiians to reliable high-speed broadband.

“Internet access is a necessity for education, healthcare, business, and staying connected — and this initiative will help to ensure that all Hawai‘i communities have access to high-speed internet,” Luke said.

Under the program, every state resident was asked to take a 30-second speed test to help identify where federal funding to expand broadband infrastructure, like that provided by the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program , was most needed.