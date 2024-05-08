High-Speed Internet a Lifeline for Rural America’s Farms and Economy, USDA Says

, administrator of the Rural Utilities Service at the USDA, taken at the Broadband Communities Summit 2024.

HOUSTON, May 8, 2024 – High-speed internet is vital for the survival and economic stability of farms in rural America, where 89 percent of farms depend on off-farm income to maintain operations.

The critical need for broadband deployment in these areas is emphasized by the loss of 557,000 farms since 1981, said Andrew Berke, administrator of the Rural Utilities Service at the USDA, who spoke at the Broadband Communities Summit on Wednesday.

Berke outlined the significant benefits that broadband infrastructure offers to American farmers. These include enabling precision agriculture, facilitating remote work for supplemental income, and enhancing farm management through the use of cameras to monitor livestock and other farm activities. High-speed internet access also empowers farmers to manage their operations remotely, providing them with the flexibility to leave the farm when necessary.

Berke, who served as mayor to the city of Chattanooga, Tennessee when it became known as America’s ‘first gigabit city’ said he “saw first hand what [high-speed internet] does for a community” through the experience.

During the 2010s, Chattanooga experienced one of the highest wage growths in the country as a direct result of the municipalities’ investment in a citywide fiber-optic network, EPB Fiber. This network, a division of Chattanooga’s city-owned electric and telecommunications utility, is capable of delivering gigabit-per-second upload and download internet services.

Within a decade, Chattanooga’s municipal fiber network generated a $2.69 billion return on investment by aiding in the creation and retention of 9,516 jobs, about 40 percent of all jobs created in Hamilton County during the period, according to an independent study . Following Berke's election as mayor, the city's unemployment rate decreased from 7.8 percent to 4.1 percent within three years.

In his current position at the USDA, Berke observes firsthand how nationwide broadband deployments are enhancing the economic well-being and operational capabilities of communities throughout the country.

Berke recounted a visit to Isle au Haut, Maine, where a local business owner expressed challenges with processing credit card transactions due to unreliable internet connections. The introduction of high-speed internet resolved these issues, enhancing the security and functionality of their business operations on the small island.

Berke reflected on a visit to Oklahoma where a tribal community member shared that she was able to generate additional income by selling traditional garments and traditional silver jewelry on Etsy.

“This is what economic development looks like in 2024,” Berke said, adding that current federal broadband expansion initiatives are “critical to our country's success.

“We are making a difference in a very fast manner, and I'm so excited for what it's going to do.”