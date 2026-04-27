Homeowners Say Ezee Fiber Damaged Homes, Communicated Poorly

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2026 — Houston-area homeowners say Ezee Fiber damaged their homes and did not make promised repairs, a local news station reported .

Homeowners living near the city’s Energy Corridor described an attitude of carelessness and unresponsive communication.

“They have the attitude that your land is my land,” one homeowner said. “You have a right of way, but we have some rights too. You can’t just go up there and do anything you want to do.”

“I would give them an F,” she added.

Other customers reported cracked driveways and damaged utility lines.

“They wreak havoc in every community they enter,” one homeowner said in an email. “They don’t fix what they break.”

“Ezee Fiber is committed to building Houston’s fiber internet network with respect for our neighbors and their properties,” spokesperson Jim Schwartz told KPRC News .

Ezee Fiber lost its Better Business Bureau accreditation last year after complaints of damaged homes and water lines . The city of Albuquerque issued a stop-work order to the company in May of last year after complaints of poor communication and abandoned equipment. The order remained in place for two months .

A spokesman for Ezee Fiber said at the time that they were responsive to customers and would reapply for accreditation.

Regarding the damaged water lines, the company told a local Houston outlet that workers have to find them “the old-fashioned way,” since Texas utilities are not required to mark where the lines are.

"Those lines are unlocatable. A lot of them have been underground for a long time, and they're plastic level lines with water. And so electrical signals don't run along them to help you find them," said company vice president Matt DeMuro.

Houston Better Business Bureau president Dan Parsons told CBS affiliate KHOU-11 News that he’s open to renewing the company’s accreditation.

“Our problem is something different — I don't care if you go in and take somebody's whole yard out, put it back. That's all we want to see," Parsons said.