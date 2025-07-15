Albuquerque Lifts Stop-Work Order for Vexus and Ezee Fiber

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2025 – Fiber providers Vexus Fiber and Ezee Fiber were allowed to resume construction in Albuquerque on Monday, after the city lifted stop-work orders issued earlier this Spring.

“We’re eager to bring fiber broadband to our City and expand affordable, accessible, and reliable service to residents,” Mayor Tim Keller, D, said in a release . “But, we have to do construction in a safe way that respects neighborhoods. With these new rules, we can ensure these companies are holding up their end of the bargain and doing work the right way.”

Since the first stop-work order was issued to Vexus in March, other providers, Ezee Fiber and Gigapower, have also received orders from Keller to halt construction due to growing complaints from Albuquerque residents about damaged property. Ezee Fiber, which had been under a stop-work order since early May, was also cleared to resume work on Monday.

The city formally adopted a new set of fiber construction regulations in late June, aiming to prevent future problems and hold providers more accountable.

Under these updated rules, all vehicles and contractors working in the public right-of-way must clearly display the name and contact information of the provider they work for.

Crews were also required to carry bilingual materials that explain the nature of the work and how residents can report issues.

Providers must give two written notices to affected residents – one 30 days in advance and another 48 hours before construction begins – detailing the scope, timing, traffic impacts, and a local contact number.

Work hours were restricted to Monday through Saturday, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. for trenching and boring in residential areas, and between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. for all other activity.

Companies must also respond to resident complaints within 24 hours and provide a timeline for resolution.

“We are making sure these companies are overall being a better neighbor in our city by being more organized, providing better oversight of their contractors, and addressing all resident complaints more quickly and thoroughly,” the city’s Broadband Program Manager Catherine Nicolaou said in a release.