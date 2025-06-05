‘A Complete Disaster’: Albuquerque Residents Sound Off on Fiber Construction Damage

June 5, 2025 – After months of mounting complaints, Albuquerque residents finally got their say Thursday on new city rules aimed at reining in disruptive fiber construction.

During an online public input session, residents voiced sharp criticism of fiber construction companies operating locally, specifically naming Ezee Fiber and Gigapower. The city issued a stop-work order on all fiber construction in mid-May, as the volume of frustration grew too high .

“My neighborhood is a complete disaster,” said one resident, who thanked the city for including paint removal in the new rules . “We [have been left] holding the bag with the mess of the neighborhood.”

City councilors voted on May 19 to establish the moratorium on new fiber work and create a working group within 30 days to review and fix issues with the current code.

The proposed rulemaking was spurred by a variety of complaints about firms starting construction activity earlier than permitted, working past the 10 p.m. cut-off time, failing to notify residents of construction and damaging sidewalks

Residents decried construction mess, safety hazards

William Schooley, an Albuquerque resident, pleaded for notices about water shut-offs. “A citizen can’t go without a toilet for 24 hours,” he said, “So maybe there needs to be a clarification for emergencies.” This was not the only comment about waterlines and sewerlines being hit and disregarded.

Dorothy Nesbit, representing 119 homes in Santa Monica, reinforced Schooley’s grievances. She said recent heavy rains have caused once-filled holes to cave in.

“We now have basically accidents waiting to happen all throughout the neighborhood with these sinkholes, that someone could easily step in,” Nesbit said. “Our HOA already had someone trip in the subdivision and sued us.”

Residents also complained about the lack of notice before digging sites were made. One resident recommended, “The company logos need to be clearly visible. Also, the dates of which company will work should be in the notices. We have many unmarked trucks in the neighborhood, so we do not know which company we need to contact to address any problems.”

Fiber companies pushed back on the new rules

Representatives from fiber companies were on the line and asked when the stop-work order would be lifted. Lucero Mendoza-Briano, a human relations representative of Kelly Cable, asked for a time frame, hoping to resolve damages to the community when the order is lifted.

Albuquerque's Broadband Program Manager Catherine Nicolaou responded, “Under the stop-work order, the fiber companies have the ability to conduct restoration efforts,” including, covering potholes and anything in the right of way of public utility easements that is a safety hazard.

Representatives from Ezee Fiber flagged several provisions within the new rules they said were impractical or potentially counterproductive.

“We support the vast majority of the proposed rules,” said Richard Estrada, the company’s regional vice president of construction. “In fact, we already are in compliance with most of them.”

Still, Estrada pointed to a procedural conflict in the rule requiring companies to notify residents of exact construction dates and traffic control plans 48 hours in advance. That information, he said, isn’t available until a permit is issued.

He also opposed mandated joint trenching, warning it could increase surface damage, and questioned a proposed six-month “cooling-off” period between providers, which he said might increase damage.

Both residents and fiber company members stayed on the line for the hour-long hearing, with companies taking note of each complaint. Some company representatives were asking for phone numbers of residents, promising to “reach out quickly to resolve issues.”