House Appropriations Passes FY26 Budget Impacting NTIA
$47 million allocation for National Telecommunications and Information Administration includes amendment blocking federal rate-setting in broadband deployment.
$47 million allocation for National Telecommunications and Information Administration includes amendment blocking federal rate-setting in broadband deployment.
The agency will also vote on whether to set up an accelerated docket for wireless permitting disputes
Charter's top official met with FCC commissioners to discuss the proposed acquisition of Cox.
Proposal would let developers test AI under federal waivers
The NTIA head also urged preserving the 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi on Wednesday.
Member discussion