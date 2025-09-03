House Approves Undersea Cable Control Act

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2025 – The House on Tuesday passed legislation to tighten U.S. control over critical fiber optic undersea cable equipment.

The Undersea Cable Control Act would require the Commerce and State Departments to develop a strategy to prevent foreign adversaries like China from acquiring technologies used in undersea cables. The bill passed by voice vote under suspension of the rules and now heads to the Senate.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Tom Kean, R-N.J., called undersea cables the “digital backbone of the modern global economy,” noting that they carry approximately “$1 [trillion] to $10 trillion in daily financial transactions and contribute hundreds of billions of dollars to the U.S. economy every year.”