House Commerce Advances 10 Bills on Telecom, Cybersecurity, Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2025 – The House Energy and Commerce Committee unanimously approved by a voice voice 10 bipartisan bills on Tuesday, sending the full House the measures focused on telecommunications, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and domestic manufacturing.

“Each of these bipartisan pieces of legislation were passed by the House last Congress, and I am proud that we will be moving these forward again today,” said Committee Chair Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., in opening remarks .

Wireless leadership and spectrum management

Several bills focused on telecom policy and spectrum management, with lawmakers stressing the need for U.S. leadership in global wireless technology and countering foreign influence in communications networks.

The Promoting U.S. Wireless Leadership Act, led by Rep. Tom Kean, R-N.J., aims to ensure strong U.S. participation in setting international standards for 5G, 6G, and future wireless technologies.

“America must lead, not follow, in the race to maintain leadership in global technology communications. Our adversaries are aggressively working to exert their own influence,” said Keane.

Another bill, the Institute for Telecommunication Sciences Codification Act, led by Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., aims to strengthen federal research on spectrum policy to ensure more efficient spectrum use.

“As demand for wireless technology continues to grow, we must focus on identifying opportunities to make more spectrum available, including reallocating and sharing spectrum from federal users,” Carter said.

Cybersecurity and NTIA oversight

Cybersecurity also took center stage, with lawmakers advancing the NTIA Policy and Cybersecurity Coordination Act, which would establish a dedicated cybersecurity office within the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., said the bill would formalize NTIA’s role in cybersecurity policy, ensuring the U.S. stays ahead of emerging threats.

“As we continue to witness rapid advancements in telecommunications and digital infrastructure, it’s imperative that we strengthen our nation’s cybersecurity posture to protect against emerging threats, both domestic and foreign,” Obernolte said.

Another bill, sponsored by Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., the Understanding Cybersecurity of Mobile Networks Act, would direct NTIA to assess cybersecurity vulnerabilities in mobile networks.

“With adversaries like China and Russia actively targeting our networks, we cannot afford to be reactive,” Cammack said. “Understanding the risks to our mobile infrastructure will allow us to stay ahead of emerging threats.”

The bill’s co-sponsor, Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, emphasized the bill’s importance in addressing foreign threats.

“China and Russia are pursuing our data, and they’re using that data to target us. This bill ensures we stay ahead of those vulnerabilities and protect Americans,” Landsman said.

Broadband, satellite, and subsea fiber

The markup also featured bipartisan support for expanding broadband and satellite connectivity, particularly for rural communities and agricultural producers.

The Precision Agriculture Satellite Connectivity Act , sponsored by Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, would direct the FCC to examine its satellite rules to enhance precision agriculture.

“Despite the billions of dollars made available for broadband deployment, too many Americans — especially agricultural producers — still lack access to the internet,” Latta said.

Another key infrastructure measure, H.R. 1737, would direct NTIA to study the feasibility of a trans-Atlantic undersea fiber optic cable connecting the U.S., the U.S. Virgin Islands, Ghana, and Nigeria.

The measure’s sponsor, Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, emphasized the strategic importance of undersea cables, which carry over 95% of international data.

“Their protection is key to our security. This study ensures that we have the right data to evaluate such an investment,” Fulcher said.

Domestic manufacturing

Lawmakers also pushed measures to safeguard consumer products and strengthen domestic manufacturing.

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., sponsored the Consumer Safety Technology Act, which would establish a pilot program using AI and blockchain technology to enhance consumer product safety.

“The crooks already have artificial intelligence, so the cops on the beat need AI too,” Soto said.

Another measure, the Critical Infrastructure Manufacturing Feasibility Act, sponsored by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, would direct the Commerce Department to study domestic manufacturing capabilities for essential infrastructure products.

“We cannot allow foreign competitors, particularly China, to control our supply chains and create economic vulnerabilities,” Miller-Meeks said.

The bill's co-sponsor, Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., emphasized the need for strategic manufacturing planning.

“We’ve seen what happens when we depend on China for masks and other essential goods,” Schrier said. “This bill will help us make thoughtful, evidence-based decisions about what must be made here [in the U.S.]”