House Dems Don’t Want BEAD Money Conditioned on AI Moratorium

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2025 – More than two dozen House Democrats urged Senate Republicans to remove from their budget bill provisions that would cost states access to Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment dollars if they tried to regulate artificial intelligence.

“Linking critical broadband funding – intended to close the digital divide, support rural communities, and provide lifesaving services to our constituents – to the suppression of state-level AI oversight is both coercive and irresponsible,” the lawmakers, led by Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., wrote to Senate leadership Thursday. “This sets a deeply troubling precedent: allowing essential public investments to be weaponized to block legitimate state policymaking on complex and consequential technologies.”

House Republicans had passed their version of the bill with language that would prevent states for 10 years from enforcing laws that “limiting, restricting, or otherwise regulating” AI models, aside from those aimed at easing development or deployment.