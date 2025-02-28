House Hearing to Explore Rural Broadband Deployment

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2025 – The House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology will hold a hearing that is likely to criticize the Biden Administration’s policies on rural broadband.

The hearing, titled Fixing Biden’s Broadband Blunder, has been scheduled by Subcommittee Chairman Richard Hudson, R-N.C., and Energy and Commerce Chairman Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., to take place Wednesday, March 5th at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Hudson and Guthrie said in a joint statement that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris underdelivered on broadband issues. They also hope to expand connectivity in the coming Congress.

“Despite lofty promises, the Biden-Harris Administration’s broadband agenda left many Americans behind. The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program was saddled with unnecessary red tape to appease the left wing of the Democratic Party, without a single inch of fiber actually being laid,” Chairmen Guthrie and Hudson said in their Wednesday statement.

No witnesses have been announced.

“This hearing will be an important opportunity to hear from experts about how we can address critical issues impacting the broadband landscape and ensure all Americans are connected,” they said.