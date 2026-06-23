House NTIA Oversight Hearing Set for Next Week

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 – House lawmakers will get the chance next week to ask questions of the head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

The House Communications and Technology Subcommittee announced Tuesday it would hold an oversight hearing on June 30 with NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth.

“This hearing will allow us to ensure the agency is focused on its mission and effectively carrying out its duties,” Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., chairman of the subcommittee, said in a statement. “We look forward to speaking with Administrator Roth and discussing how NTIA and Congress can work together on telecommunications policy that positions the United States to remain a global leader.”

The hearing announcement didn’t list other witnesses. The hearing will start at 10:00 a.m. in room 2123 of the Rayburn House Office Building.

NTIA is responsible for the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, which Democratic lawmakers will likely ask pointed questions about. Four House Democrats sent a letter to Roth earlier this month criticizing the agency’s characterization of unspent funds as taxpayer savings.

About $22 billion of the program’s budget is not going to be used for deployment projects, partly a result of Trump administration changes to the program aimed at lowering project costs. States’ remaining allocations can be used for “non-deployment” projects under the law, but it’s not clear what specific activities NTIA will allow.

The agency withdrew approval for any non-deployment efforts when it updated BEAD’s rules in June. Guidance on allowable uses was due in March under an executive order but has been delayed. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told senators in April that the agency was aiming to complete guidance “over the next two months,” putting the planned release sometime in June.

NTIA is also responsible for identifying federal spectrum that can be auctioned off to the private sector under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The agency has secured funding for two studies in the 7 GigaHertz (GHz) and 1.6 GHz bands, and is waiting on Congressional approval for two others in the 4.4 GHz and 2.7 GHz bands.

The wireless industry is eager for the extra airwaves. CTIA CEO for former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a Tuesday blog the group wanted to work on an expedited transition plan for 2.7 GHz and was eyeing final identification of 7 GHz spectrum for commercial use by the end of the year.

The White House said in a December memo it also wanted to see wireless industry access to the band.