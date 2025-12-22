House Passes Bill Speeding Permitting Review for Energy and Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2025 (AP) — The House approved legislation Thursday aimed at speeding up permitting reviews for new energy and infrastructure projects that now take five or more years to complete, as lawmakers seek to meet growing demand for electricity and other forms of energy.

The bill, dubbed the SPEED Act, would also limit judicial review as Congress seeks to enact the most significant change in decades to the National Environmental Policy Act, a bedrock environmental law that requires federal agencies to consider a project’s possible environmental impacts before it is approved.

The bill was approved, 221-196, and now goes to the Senate.