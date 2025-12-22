permitting

House Passes Bill Speeding Permitting Review for Energy and Infrastructure

The bill, known as the SPEED Act, would enact the most significant change in decades to the National Environmental Policy Act. It passed 221-196.

Associated Press

Associated Press

4 min read
House Passes Bill Speeding Permitting Review for Energy and Infrastructure
Photo of Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., center, chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, from March 2023, by J. Scott Applewhite/AP

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2025 (AP) — The House approved legislation Thursday aimed at speeding up permitting reviews for new energy and infrastructure projects that now take five or more years to complete, as lawmakers seek to meet growing demand for electricity and other forms of energy.

A Full Court Press for Permitting Reform in 2025
Federal agencies and lawmakers made progress in broadband and energy permitting rules in 2025.
Broadband BreakfastAkul Saxena

The bill, dubbed the SPEED Act, would also limit judicial review as Congress seeks to enact the most significant change in decades to the National Environmental Policy Act, a bedrock environmental law that requires federal agencies to consider a project’s possible environmental impacts before it is approved.

The bill was approved, 221-196, and now goes to the Senate.

CTA Image

Become a Breakfast Club Member to read the 12 Days of Broadband!

Join the Breakfast Club for $590/year and receive your personal copy!
Post tagged in
permitting Energy House Natural Resources SPEED Act NEPA Brian Fitzpatrick American Clean Power Association Jeff Van Drew Andy Harris Jason Grumet Advanced Energy Jared Golden Chamber of Commerce Rodney Davis Earthjustice Action Clean Water Act Sheldon Whitehouse Martin Heinrich AP

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Universal Service Fund Working Group Looking for FCC Briefing FCC What Are The 12 Days of Broadband? Broadband's Impact Five More State BEAD Approvals BEAD States Deemphasize Local and Rural Focus After BEAD Restructuring, Report Finds NTIA American Tower: Dish Not Forced to Sell Spectrum Infrastructure After Losing Restraining Order Fight, T-Mobile Expands Online Switching Tool AT&T