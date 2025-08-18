ImOn Communications Completes Acquisition of Danville Telecom

WASHINGTON, August 18, 2025 – Iowa’s ImOn Communications announced Wednesday that it has received all necessary regulatory approvals and completed its acquisition of Danville Telecom.

Danville Telecom, founded in 1901 as Danville Mutual Telephone Company, provides 100 percent fiber-optic telecommunications services to homes and businesses in Danville, Iowa. The company’s reach extends into Burlington, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Montrose, Wever and West Burlington where its subsidiary, iConnectYou, delivers broadband services.

Established in 2007, ImOn Communications is a leading provider of high-speed Internet across Iowa – delivering fiber-based Internet, TV, and phone services.

“For more than a century, Danville Telecom has been proud to serve our community with reliable, local service,” said Gena Parsons, chief operating officer of Danville Telecom. “Joining forces with ImOn ensures our customers will continue to receive the same personal care they’ve come to expect, while gaining access to enhanced technology and expanded resources for the future.”

ImOn is actively constructing new fiber infrastructure in five communities in Southeast Iowa, and the acquisition of Danville Telecom will enable ImOn to build upon Danville’s existing fiber assets. This will subsequently help speed the expansion of next-generation services to homes and businesses in Burlington, West Burlington, Fort Madison, and Keokuk.

“We are thrilled to welcome Danville Telecom’s customers and team members into the ImOn family. This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver fast, reliable internet and exceptional service, while preserving the community-focused values that both companies share,” said Patrice Carroll, president and CEO of ImOn Communications.