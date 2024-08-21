In Chicago, Democratic Mayors Urge Action to Preserve Affordable Internet

CHICAGO, August 20, 2024 – Democratic mayors from major U.S. cities Atlanta, Kansas City, and Phoenix discussed the critical need to maintain affordable internet access for their constituents to mitigate impacts of the federal Affordable Connectivity Program’s expiration.

The mayors outlined strategies to bridge the gap left by the program’s end during a discussion hosted by the Democratic Mayors Association here at the Democratic National Convention. The ACP, a federal initiative that provided low-income and Tribal households with subsidies for internet service, had been a crucial resource for more than 23 million American households.

To provide a stop-gap measure, the city of Atlanta leveraged American Rescue Plan dollars to offer temporary relief to residents struggling with their internet bills, partnering with nonprofit organizations to leverage their networks.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens emphasized that the challenge in Atlanta wasn't connectivity, but affordability. That’s why Atlanta's long-term approach included initiatives like a $10 monthly internet plan for seniors and $18 services for public housing residents, he said.

Meanwhile, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego highlighted the importance of cities pursuing private-sector partnerships to expand internet access and adoption.

Photo of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas by Jericho Casper.

Both cities have collaborated with T-Mobile, which has pledged $10.8 billion to connect 10 million students across the U.S. to free internet, through Project 10Millon . The company has already successfully connected 6 million students within the past four years.

Through the partnerships, T-Mobile provides Wi-Fi hotspots for students who qualify for free and reduced lunch programs at no cost to families. And, for school districts struggling to afford internet, “T-Mobile reduces their internet bill by 85%,” said David Bezzant, vice president of government for T-Mobile.

Photo of David Bezzant, vice president of government for T-Mobile, by Jericho Casper.

Mayor Lucas emphasized that the city’s partnership with T-Mobile went beyond just providing connectivity; it also offered training, internships, and curriculum programs to prepare local students for careers in the tech industry.

Echoing the need for broader community involvement, Mayor Dickens stressed the importance of listening to residents' challenges and then engaging the corporate community to find solutions. "Part of the solution is listening to people talk about the challenges," Dickens said. "And then, elevate those voices to the corporate community and ask, ‘How can you help? How can you make internet access $10-$20?’”

He further highlighted the significance of digital access in today’s world, noting, "Just to be able to register to vote is a digital function at this point in time."