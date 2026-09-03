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Industry Backs ISP Challenge to Minnesota City Permit Rules

Trade groups have supported multiple preemption petitions at the FCC

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Industry Backs ISP Challenge to Minnesota City Permit Rules
Photo of Maple Grove, Minn., from the city

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2026 – Broadband providers and a major industry group are backing another ISP’s request for federal regulators to overrule local permitting rules.

Maple Grove, Minn., countered that the Federal Communications Commission didn’t have legal authority to intervene in disputes surrounding broadband internet deployments.

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