AI

Tech Leaders to UN: For the Sake of Humanity, Please Control AI We Created

'If managed poorly, I even believe AI could be a risk to humanity as a whole,' said Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic

Associated Press

Associated Press

5 min read
Tech Leaders to UN: For the Sake of Humanity, Please Control AI We Created
Photo of Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, during a United Nations Security Council meeting on artificial intelligence on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, by Yuki Iwamura/AP

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 24, 2026 (AP) — The heads of major artificial intelligence firms pleaded with the United Nations on Wednesday to save the world or at least its people — by somehow regulating the fast-expanding technology that they have been designing.

“If managed poorly, I even believe AI could be a risk to humanity as a whole,” said Dario Amodei, chief executive officer of Anthropic. And from his competitor Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, came this assessment: “We could lose control of the future to AI.”

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AI Dario Amodei Sam Altman Ed Miliband Michael Kratsios China Fu Cong Clément Delangue Antonio Guterres Jean-Noël Barrot Lewis G. Brown II Volodymyr Zelenskyy United Nations Rumman Chowdhury Xi Jinping Donald Trump Scott Bessent AP

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