Free State Opposed to Price Caps on Retail Broadband

A Free State Foundation report argues that competition and targeted subsidies - not price regulation - are the better path to improving broadband affordability.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2026 - The Free State Foundation is pushing back hard against calls to regulate broadband prices, arguing that rate caps would raise costs and stifle innovation in an increasingly competitive market.

In a Sept. 9 blog post , Free State President Randolph May and Senior Fellow Joseph Kennedy responded to Penn State professor Christopher Ali, who recently urged policymakers to consider setting maximum broadband rates to help households struggling with bills. May and Kennedy contend that competition and market-determined prices remain the best path to lower costs and greater innovation over the long term.